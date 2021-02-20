When: Mount Joy Township supervisors meeting, Feb. 15.

What happened: Users of the Conewago Recreation Trail — typically walkers, joggers and bicyclists — will see new warning signs as they approach state Route 743/Hershey Road in Mount Joy Township. Supervisors approved the installation of the new signage during the meeting after hearing an update on safety recommendations from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation following a study of the trail crossing, which included a survey of trail users. The cost of the improvements is $4,300.

Why it’s important: Currently, the trail has stop signs and vehicle-blocking gate arms on both sides of Route 743, and there are trail crossing signs for motorists. Paired with stop signs, the new signs will warn trail users that cross traffic on the busy roadway does not stop; the signs also will direct bicyclists to dismount before crossing. Motorists on that stretch of road will see new high-visibility signs and pavement markings alerting them to the trail crossing.

Trail parking issue: The board noted the approved parking area for that section of the trail is at the township’s nearby Old Trolley Line Park off Beverly Road. However, visitors are using an unauthorized gravel area along the west edge of Route 743. Township Manager Justin Evans said signs on Route 743 directing trail users to the Trolley Line parking are needed. He suggested that Lancaster County Department of Parks and Recreation, which manages and maintains the trail, help pay for those signs.