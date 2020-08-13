When: West Donegal supervisors meeting, Aug. 10.

What happened: Supervisors voted to approve amendments to the zoning rules for Stone Gables Estate. Supervisors Doug Hottenstein, Roger Snyder, Phil Dunn and Eric Kreider voted in favor. The only member to oppose was Supervisor Ralph Horne.

Background: Stone Gables Estate is home of Star Barn Village, Ironstone Ranch and St. Michael’s Vineyard. The three venues — used for weddings and corporate events — contain historically preserved farm buildings, trails and a horse ranch on 275 acres at 1 Hollinger Lane, Elizabethtown. The estate previously was zoned rural, but now will be the first limited commercial district in the township.

Modifications: A public hearing for the rezoning held July 27 resulted in two modifications: to increase the setback distance of event venues on Newville Road from 100 (required in limited commercial) to 150 feet, and to cap the number of vehicles entering the property from the Newville Road entrance at 450 (or 1,350 people) per day. The parking lot holds 300 vehicles. To reach the limit, vehicles would have to be entering for multiple events. If the 450-vehicle limit is reached, any more cars would have to enter via Market Street.

Opposition: Horne, who lives near Stone Gables Estate, expressed his concerns about the potential traffic volume and safety issues that would accompany a large event. He argued that even 400 vehicles a day would be too many, because of the considerable traffic from Newville Road residents and other passersby, in addition to those visiting Stone Gables.

New district: The setback distance and traffic restrictions will be specific requirements of Stone Gables Estate. The purpose, permitted-by-right uses and all other regulations will be in line with the Pennsylvania zoning code for a limited commercial districts.