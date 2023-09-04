When: Ephrata Area school board meeting, Aug. 28.

What happened: Superintendent Brian Troop announced the launching of the district’s new website and mobile app, saying it offers a “fresh look” and “simplified” user experience to engage parents and the community.

Background: A survey was sent to residents in spring to guide the district in preparing the new website and app. Troop said the survey indicated “strong feedback” on the importance of having a mobile app for parents and guardians.

Cost: The website and app will cost $20,000 per year, said Sarah McBee, district spokesperson, in an Aug. 29 email.

More: The website was redesigned to be compatible with the new mobile app, Troop said. Tim McCormick, district technology director, said Ephrata Area School District began the process by developing a mobile app and wanted something that was a true app experience for users.

Quotable: “This new website and connected app were a result of our interest in being able to be more responsive and up-to-date with how we share and promote what’s going on in the district,” Troop said.

New features: The online staff directory now includes a photo with name and contact information. Troop said the new feature provides an “extra layer of connection” between educators and parents and guardians. The new website also emphasizes events, news and a live feed for users.

Calendars: Users can now filter calendars by a specific school. McCormick gave the example of a parent who may have a child in Akron Elementary now can be notified of events and news pertaining to Akron only. The athletics department also has a separate calendar. Users can share events and access directions to away sports events from the app.

New clubs: The board unanimously approved adding two new extracurricular activities for Ephrata High School. A treble women’s choir called the Gold Tones, featuring auditioned soprano and alto voices in ninth through 12th grades. The Gold Tones will meet on Wednesdays during the fall semester from 3:10 - 4:30 p.m. The Unified Sports Club will support Ephrata’s unified track program and raise awareness for the activity that allows students with disabilities and their regular education partners to compete alongside one another. The club would also support a proposed unified bocce ball team. The group will hold monthly one-hour meetings and have fundraisers, such as food and apparel sales.

What’s next: The school board will hold its committee of the whole meeting at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the district building, 803 Oak Blvd., Ephrata.