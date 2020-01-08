When: Supervisors reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Kelly Gutshall and Jeffrey Tennis were sworn in as new supervisors. Both were elected to office in November. Tennis had been an interim supervisor since September, following the resignation of Andrew Spade.
Background: Gutshall is a long-time Warwick Township resident, who served for 10 years on the township Planning Commission. She and her husband, Mark Gutshall, started Landstudies environmental and restoration company in 1989, and she has led studies and remediation work for streams and natural ecosystems in the region. Tennis has lived in Warwick Township all his life, and is CEO of Sechan Electronics. He has served on the Warwick Township Municipal Authority for many years.
Board leadership: The board reappointed Logan Myers as chairman and Kenneth Eshleman as vice-chairman.
Township administration: Daniel Zimmerman will continue as secretary, treasurer and manager, while Patrick Barrett will continue as assistant manager.
Lawyers and engineers: Township solicitor is Wiliam C. Crosswell of Morgan, Hallgren, Crosswell, & Kane. Neil Albert is zoning board solicitor. Chuck Haley of ELA Group Inc. is township engineer.