When: Denver Borough Council meeting, Aug. 31.

What happened: Borough Council expressed satisfaction in a new, permanent overhead traffic light at Main and Fourth streets after the original fixture was damaged by a truck.

Background: A temporary light had been used for over six months following the accident. The intersection’s short turning radius is hazardous for tractor-trailers needing access to industries and warehouses on the north side of town. Restoration of the intersection, pole and light was covered by insurance. The signal was expected to arrive in April. With COVID-19 and industry shutdowns, its arrival was delayed. The new signal was installed Aug. 28.

Fire company fundraiser: Fire Chief Shannon Hilton announced a food truck fair beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at the fire company, 425 Locust St. Nine food trucks will be available for food purchases to support the fire company. The street in front of the fire company will be closed to create a pedestrian mall for easy social distancing. Hilton reported the fire company had 119 calls from January through August, including 115 emergencies, six fires and nine extrications. An average of 12 firefighters per call responded with an average response time of 3.8 minutes.

Pool update: Denver Pool closed Aug. 24, Borough Manager Mike Hession said. In August, the pool averaged 95 patrons per day. Day pass fees totaled an average of $396.95 per day. Four night swims totaled 435 participants, and resulted in $328 collected and 272 items donated to Peter’s Porch food bank.

Public engagement: Hession said the borough is trying a new software package called TownCloud that makes borough council agendas and accompanying meeting packets available to the public electronically. The borough posts the information no later than the Friday prior to a Monday meeting.

Dog park fees: Council approved user fees for the new dog park under construction. Anticipated opening is December. Fees will be $20 per year for one dog. Additional dogs in the same household will be $10 each.