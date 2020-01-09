When: Council reorganization meeting, Jan. 6.
What happened: Garry Hartranft, Justin Lusby, Lynda Kovach were sworn in to office (four-year terms) with Jason Firestine and Jerry Sensenig (two-year terms) at the reorganization meeting. They join returning members Darrell Becker and Robert Wenger.
Officers: Wenger and Becker were reelected council president and vice president, respectfully, with Hartranft as president pro tem.
Appointments: Valerie Gregory was reappointed borough secretary-treasurer; Bradford Harris, Good & Harris LLP, borough solicitor; SSM Group Inc., borough engineer, with right to hire other engineering firms for specific projects. George Gregory was appointed to the planning commission (four-year term); Nelson Martin to the zoning hearing board (three-year term); Todd Hillard, to Northeastern Lancaster County Area Appeals Board (five-year term) with Walter Siderio as alternate (one-year term); Wanda Good, Elanco School District alternate representative to the Lancaster County Tax Collection Bureau (one-year term); L. Eugene Pierce to Weaverland Valley Authority (five-year term).
Meeting schedule: Council meeting dates for 2020 will be the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at 300 Broad St.