When: Terre Hill Borough Council meeting, Feb. 8.

What happened: Mayor Bob Rissler swore in newly appointed council member Heather Myers to fill a vacant council seat for a two-year term.

Also: Council adopted a resolution for Weaverland Valley Fire Department to offer operational support activities for participating members. This action, required to obtain workers’ compensation insurance for firefighters, applies to the borough’s designated fire company.

Bids for street project: Council authorized the advertisement of bids for the Maple Street rehabilitation project, consisting of base repair and overlay to the west side of Maple Street.

Terre Hill Days: Council approved a schedule of community activities including the biggest event of the year. Terre Hill Days, a four-day festival that draws visitors from throughout the region, will be held Thursday, July 14, to Sunday, July 17. Look for the 2022 schedule at terrehilldays.com.

Elanco Library: Council appointed Bob Wenger as the borough representative member of the Eastern Lancaster County Library Board of Trustees.