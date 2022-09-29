When: Eastern Lancaster County school board meeting, Sept. 19.

What happened: New student representatives Kendall Moats and Thomas Watt gave their first board presentations, reporting a smooth start to the 2022-23 school year after two years of pandemic-related challenges.

Background: Elanco has started a new program through which two students join the board each year as nonvoting members. Senior Moats and junior Watt are the first two student representatives; Moats reports on the elementary schools while Watt covers the middle and high schools.

Student reports: The elementary schools — Blue Ball, Brecknock and New Holland — have instituted behavior plans with incentives for good behavior like restaurant meal tickets, Moats said. Meanwhile, Watt reported that the only snag in an otherwise easy start for secondary students is high schoolers’ struggle to adjust to their new Chromebook laptops after longtime use of Lenovo Thinkpads. Superintendent Michael Snopkowski said he will work with Technology Director Lotsie Wooten to ease the transition.

Student numbers: In-person student numbers have risen from 2,760 at the height of the pandemic to 2,817 this school year, Snopkowski said. Fifty students are in virtual school; 85 are cyber-charter students; and 557 report as homeschooled — one of the largest homeschool populations by percentage in any Pennsylvania school district, he noted.

What's next: The next meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Meetings are viewable online at elanco.org.