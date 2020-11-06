A speed hump constructed on First Avenue in connection with the Sadsburyville Fire Company renovation may not meet state traffic calming regulations, Sadsbury, Chester County, supervisors learned during their Nov. 4 remote meeting.

The speed hump, in fact, may not have been included in plans submitted to the township planning commission and board of supervisors. Supervisor John Moore said he and some residents were surprised to see the speed hump appear, since supervisors had previously turned down speed hump requests for other streets.

Supervisors asked James MacCombie, township engineer, to inspect the speed hump and make recommendations about either removing it or bringing it into compliance.

In other business, planning commission member Simon Jessey said planners soon will have recommendations for supervisors about a proposed subdivision behind the Black Walnut Winery, and for Sadsbury Park. Jessey said Sadsbury Park developer Eric Carlson wants to build townhomes where he had previously planned single-family dwellings.

Community policing matters were also on the agenda, with police Chief Michael Hawley reporting state police activity in the township “continues to trend downward.” Hawley said most of the 25 state police calls in October were motor vehicle safety patrols.

Hawley said his department handled 378 calls in October — up 25 calls from September. He said the busiest policing hours of the day are from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. weekdays, with Friday the busiest day of the week.

Hawley also reported a former nuisance property at 7 Middle St. in Pomeroy was condemned in October, and is scheduled to be sold for unpaid taxes.

Solicitor Bill Christman said supervisors met in executive session prior to the meeting to discuss a property purchase. Supervisors unanimously approved proceeding with the purchase but did not disclose the location or purchase price while in negotiation.

Supervisors also: approved stormwater management plans for three in-ground pools; said they would consider a citizen’s suggestion to publish its ordinances on the township’s website, but said codifying the ordinances would be too expensive; and heard Vicky Horan’s concern that the remote meeting’s contact link, while advertised in a daily newspaper, had not been published before the meeting on the township website. Linda Shank, township secretary, said she would discuss the issue with the person who manages the township website.

