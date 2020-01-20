New South Coatesville Borough Council President William Turner said he “wasn’t anticipating being put into this role, being so new.”
Turner held his first meeting as president Jan. 14. He was nominated by Councilman Kenneth Bond during the Jan. 6 reorganization meeting. He replaces former council President Renee Carey, who is now a council member.
In his first address as council president, Turner explained to residents in attendance that some councilors felt the need to restructure the leadership. He was appointed to council in May 2019 to replace former member Cherie Hinson.
“I’m committed to you all and to do this right,” Turner said.
Montez Jones was selected as vice president and Sylvia Washington as president pro tempore.
Turner also announced a public meeting on a Vision Partnership Plan grant and its impact on economic growth and development in South Coatesville, which will be held 6-8 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Chester County Public Safety Campus.