- When: Supervisors meeting Dec. 17.

- What happened: The township will not be announcing snow emergencies this year, officials said. Instead, police will ticket vehicles on posted routes any time there is snow on the ground.

- Background: Last year, residents questioned township policy, and supervisors came up with the idea of signs directing residents to move vehicles on posted routes for any amount of snowfall.

- Quotable: “If they’re plowing, (police) can be ticketing,” board Chair James Stoner said.

- Other business/traffic changes: The township is warning residents of a new four-way stop to be installed within weeks at the intersection of Line and Indiantown roads in Stevens. A state Department of Transportation study has found that the intersection warrants a four-way stop to limit accident potential. PennDOT will install red flashing lights on the new stop signs and leave them there for 60 days.