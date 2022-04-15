When: Eden Township supervisors meeting, April 11.

What happened: Eden Township emergency management coordinator Rick Ely and deputy coordinator Jason Skonberg were at the meeting to explain a new effort to provide smoke detectors where needed in township homes.

Background: Although new homes are required to have alarms, older houses may not be properly equipped. Township emergency management is partnering with the Red Cross to facilitate the Red Cross “Sound the Alarm” program.

Why it’s important: This will be an ongoing program that goes from neighborhood to neighborhood, starting with the densest populations such as trailer parks and subdivisions.

The cost: The program is free to residents who decide to participate.

What happens next: As neighborhoods are selected, residents will be given one- to two-week notice via door hang tags. There is no obligation to participate. Those who wish to do so should follow the instructions on the notice to arrange an appointment.

Avian flu warning: Skonberg noted that bird flu has been found in nearby Cecil County, Maryland, and in wild birds in neighboring Chester County. Bird owners are advised to protect their flocks from wild birds as much as possible and if they have sick birds, to report it immediately to emergency management.

Quotable: “We want to get the word out to everybody to protect what birds they have,” Ely said.

Other happenings: The Quarryville Library board is asking the township to consider making a donation from their American Rescue Plan Act funds. The township has over $116,000 in their ARPA account and will soon be receiving a similar amount in their second payment. The board did not give a definite answer at this time but indicated they plan to use a portion of these funds for community organizations. Also, the board voted not to enact ordinances governing event barns and event venues at this time. Event venues in the commercial district, and event barns will still need approval by special exception from the board of supervisors at which time conditions could be imposed.