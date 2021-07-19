When: Sadsbury Township supervisors meeting, July 6.

What happened: Township Manager Michele Neckermann gave an update on the new permit application that is now available to residents who want to make changes to their properties.

Background: The township purchased a Laserfiche software program for document preservation and is using its other features to digitalize the application process for building permits, zoning hearings and stormwater plans. Residents seeking a permit can come to the township building to receive a paper copy of the application. They can return with the necessary information, preferably on a Tuesday or Thursday, and receive help filling in the application on the township computer.

Why it’s important: The computerized applications will go to the engineer, zoning officer and other staff in electronic form to make the process move more smoothly. Once the permit is submitted, the applicant will receive email updates on how the process is moving along, and what steps are needed next.

Quotable: “It helps them because it auto-fills information we already have on file,” Neckermann said.

What happens next: After a successful trial period, the process may eventually move to a fully-online experience.