When: Lititz Borough Council meeting, Jan. 25.

What happened: Police Chief Kerry Nye announced the borough is getting new parking meters that will accept coins and credit cards. The hourly rate will go from 50 cents to $1 per hour, which will help with the additional costs and monitoring of the parking meters.

Background: Nye said many of the downtown merchants have requested new meters. Lititz Borough has 160 parking meters, which are on Broad, East and West Main, South Cedar and West Kleine streets.

How they work: The new parking meters will have a digital display and other information on the screen, powered by rechargeable batteries. Meter times will remain the same, 8 a.m.- 6 p.m., with free parking on Sundays and listed holidays. At this time there will be no parking “app” attached to these meters, Nye said.

Skate park renovation: Lititz will be partnering with the Lancaster Skatepark Association and Arment Concrete to conduct a phased renovation of the Lititz Skate Park. The borough is planning to complete one phase per year, with at least three phases planned. Construction work is expected to begin during the week of Jan. 3, with concrete work can begin in the spring of 2022. The skate park will be closed during construction times.

New mini-park: Lititz Borough has named RGS as consultant on the design of the community mini-park on Sixth Street. The park is expected to have features such as a sitting area, playground equipment and natural areas.