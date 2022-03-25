When: Elizabeth Township supervisors meeting, March 14.

What happened: Township officials questioned the new owners of Elizabeth Farms about their plans for the property, which functioned as an events venue, farm-to-table restaurant, as well as a working farm. This discussion stemmed from zoning violations for noncompliance of rules the township zoning hearing board placed on the property Aug. 11 prior to the new owners taking possession.

Background: According to the zoning decision, previous owner Bill Coleman was found to be in violation of various zoning ordinances stating that “the interior of the barn cannot be used as part of the venue until the applicant has received a certificate of occupancy under the Uniform Commercial Code.” Furthermore, the establishment was ordered to use disposable plates, glasses and utensils, and it could not use any cooking or serving equipment until the sewage disposal system has been approved by the township sewage enforcement officer. A maximum of 312 guests would be permitted based upon 78 parking spaces available. Eric Fetter, Justin Bollinger and Brian Boyd purchased two parcels of the property, at 262 Hopeland Road, during a public auction Oct. 29, 2021. The total purchase price of $2.95 million for 100 acres which comprises the original farm and $969,570 for 56.7 acres of unimproved land is zoned for agricultural use.

Problems and solutions: Fetter realizes they inherited the violations from the former owner and said he is working to rectify the problems “as soon as possible.” When asked about the future of the farm-to-table restaurant, Bollinger said, “There are no plans to reopen the restaurant at this time. This is not part of the business model.” Fetter added that there are no plans to house any activities inside the barn. Ten weddings are scheduled to be held outside under a tented area. The new owners said they are seeking to improve the farm and continue the traditions of holding wedding ceremonies, a pumpkin patch and corn maze in the fall, and a Christmas tree event during the year-end holiday season.

Agricultural focus: The property is a preserved farmland under a joint easement with the Lancaster Agricultural Preserve Board and Lancaster Farmland Trust and as holders of conservation easements, they have a say in how the land is used. Fetter, owner of Hidden Spring Farm in Berks County where he produces and markets grass-fed animals, has goals of reestablishing pastureland for livestock grazing and incorporating grass seed into the operation. Fetter said the major goal of buying the farm is to “provide the public with an opportunity to enjoy the beauty of nature in an agricultural setting.”

What’s next: The owners have reached out to the township for assistance in moving forward with plans for the farm. Township Manager Loren Miller said he and the township supervisors have found the new owners to be very cooperative and willing to work with officials to correct the violations. Supervisor Michael C. Diehl added, “This is good for the community and township.”