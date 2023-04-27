When: Octorara Area school board meeting, April 17.

What happened: The board appointed Steven Leever as the next superintendent, starting July 1. His salary is set at $170,000.

Background: Early this year, Superintendent Michelle Orner notified the board that she would be leaving the district at the end of her five-year contract.

New superintendent: Leever has over 30 years of experience in education. He has been assistant superintendent of Kutztown Area School District since 2019. Previously, he spent 10 years as high school principal at the American School of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and middle school principal at the American School of Doha in Qatar. He has 15 years of experience as a social studies teacher.

What’s next: Orner’s last day will be April 30. She will become director of education services at Lincoln Intermediate Unit 12 in New Oxford in Adams County. Consultant Jim Scanlon will work with Orner until the end of April. Scanlon will be interim superintendent in May and June.

Quotable: “I’m excited for you to become a Brave. You are going to do great work here. You have a wonderful team to support you,” Orner told Leever during the administrator comments portion of the meeting.