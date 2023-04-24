When: Conestoga Township supervisors meeting, April 4.

What happened: Township officials released preliminary estimates of the costs needed to reopen the township pool for 2023 season.

Background: The pool, located at 49 Kendig Road, is owned by the township. Prior to the the pandemic, Supervisor and Roadmaster John Berry ran the pool. The pandemic led to the pool’s closure in 2020 and 2021. The 2022 season was also in question when Berry stepped away from pool-related responsibilities. But a pool company signed a lease with the township to run the pool last year. That entity is not returning this year, and coupled with necessary, expensive repairs, the pool’s opening for the 2023 season has not been announced.

Repairs: Berry read off several estimates for the pool to a room full of residents. He said the pool is losing around 360 gallons of water per day from leaking expansion joints, and three skimmer boxes are cracked. He quoted one estimate with a three-year warranty totaling $46,000, a number that led some audience members to gasp. Two other estimates, including upgrades to the pool’s chemical system, totaled an additional $40,000.

Quotable: “It’s a Band-Aid,” Berry said of the $46,000 estimate. “It needs a lot more than that to bring it up to code.”

Nonprofit option: The township has been in negotiations with Pequea Township resident Melanie Scheid over a proposal to run the pool this year. Scheid is forming a nonprofit entity to run the pool, and with six volunteers, is prepared to make repairs with the township’s assistance. She said her group would perform the labor if the township supplies about $26,000 in materials.

Follow-up: In a telephone interview April 13, Scheid said she hoped to sign a lease April 17. However, as of an April 18 follow-up, that had not occurred. The lease agreement is under review by the township’s solicitor, Berry said on April 18. He said the delay was the result of putting in additional safeguards. But Berry said a verbal agreement with Scheid’s group allows work to be performed while the lease is pending.

Fee changes: Scheid said April 13 there would be proposed changes, including fees. She said the company last year nearly tripled the fees and that impacted pool users, especially seniors. Scheid said fees for the 2023 season would return to near pre-pandemic prices.

Concessions: The company that ran the pool in 2022 lacked food certifications and did not operate concessions. Scheid said concessions would return once new kitchen equipment is installed. Last year, someone, without permission, “took out 90% of the kitchen equipment,” she said. Her group hopes that fundraisers can assist with costs.

Other business: The township is working with its zoning enforcement firm to look into operations at Sickman’s Mill, which reopened last year with a bar, Berry said. The firm is reviewing meeting minutes going back decades to learn more about the property’s planning and zoning history. Sickman’s Mill dominated discussion last month when a resident cited quality-of-life issues related to the business.