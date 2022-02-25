Three new members of Wrightsville Borough Council favor instituting a residential rental inspection program in the York County town, but that doesn’t sit well with council member Eric J. White, who owns and rents properties.

The topic was on the agenda for Borough Council’s Feb. 21 meeting, and President Joseph Giandalia, Vice President Bryan Lyle and member Phil Landis voiced support for starting a program.

“I’m looking at the people who are renting and their safety,” Lyle said. “That’s huge to me, and I’ve talked to people in town that have no voice in what they’re living in.”

Solanco Engineering, which currently does the borough’s code enforcement inspections, will attend the March 7 council meeting to explain how the inspection program would work. Giandalia said he envisions inspecting apartments on the north side of town one year and the south side the next, with Hellam Street the dividing line.

In addition to ensuring the “health and safety” of rental units, he said the intent is to “slow down a little of the apartment housing in the borough.” He added there would be fees, but he does not know how much they will be yet.

“We’re going to work with people the first time around to get people up to speed,” Giandalia said. “We’re not out to drive people out of town or to drive your costs up, but they will go up some.”

White claims that rental inspection programs around the country are being challenged and “found to be unconstitutional in several areas.” He favors a more rigorous enforcement of existing ordinances and codes.

“I’m not sure that jumping in with two feet is the first approach,” he said. “Why don’t we try a measured approach where you start trying a little better enforcement of your existing code before we write new law?”