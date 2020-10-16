South Coatesville residents will now be served by a full borough council with resident Thomas Roney's inauguration during the Oct. 13 virtual meeting on Zoom.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Borough Hall. Chester County Judge Grover Koon swore in Roney in the absence of Mayor John Long Jr.

“We are truly excited about having a full council once again,” council President Montez Jones said.

Roney is no stranger to the borough council appointment process. He was the previous runner-up for the council vacancy filled by Robert Floyd. Jones said the borough did receive another application prior to asking Roney if he was interested, but the applicant was not a South Coatesville borough resident.

Roney replaced former member Bill Turner, who resigned last month for work-related reasons. Jones said after the meeting, Roney is active in the borough, calling him a “positive addition.”

Council member Renee Carey said on Oct. 15 Roney’s addition reflects the generational differences and ideals within the neighborhoods, calling the current elected board “a true representation” of South Coatesville residents. Carey said she hopes for the existence of “unity, truth and brotherhood” among Borough Council members.

In other business, trick-or-treating in the borough has been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We want to avoid the opportunities for spreading the virus. We want to do everything we can do to keep (case numbers) down, and to continue to move forward in this direction,” Jones said.