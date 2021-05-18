When: Council meeting, May 11.

What happened: Borough Council unanimously approved l plans for a 15,000-square-foot medical clinic to be built along Historic Drive beside Rutter’s convenience store.

Why it’s important: The plan, filed by R.A.Stonerook LLC-Strasburg, will have one access point off Route 896. Borough Manager Steve Echternach said Borough Council’s approval means site work can begin as soon as the developer meets the agreed upon conditions and files the plan with Lancaster County. That could happen by mid-summer, said.

Debt management policy: Council members discussed forming a debt management policy so underwriters can make the borough’s bond offerings more attractive for people to buy them. Mayor Bruce Ryder undertook the task of modifying several policy examples to determine a suitable one for the borough. The proposal has been reviewed by the borough’s bond underwriting organization. The policy will be presented at the June meeting for approval in the form of a resolution.