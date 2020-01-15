- When: Commissioners meeting, Jan 13.

- What happened: The board postponed a vote until Feb. 11 on a developer’s plan to build 124 homes on the Stoner Farm at 1051 Eden Road. Keystone Custom Homes’ preliminary subdivision and land development plan is for 106 single-family homes and 18 semi-detached homes on 56.7 acres zoned residential. The plan sets aside 4.96 acres for a park and 16 acres for the historic 1781 farm house and garage that would be sold.

- Objections: Thirteen neighbors, along with architectural historian Randolph Harris and former Commissioner Nelson Rohrer, spoke against the project at the meeting at the Manheim Township Library, where the room was packed and applause was loud in praise of speakers, who cited the following concerns: loss of the historic value of the property; potential flooding, an issue in surrounding neighborhoods; an increase in traffic; loss of farmland; and impact on schools. Harris recommended reducing the size of the lots.

- Zoning change: In a public hearing for the Lancaster Country Club, 1466 New Holland Ave., attorney Matthew Creme, of Nikolaus and Hohenadel LLC, asked for an amendment to the zoning ordinance to include country clubs. The board unanimously approved the amendment. Commissioner Tom O’Brien said this is the first step in making some additions and improvements to the club.

- Appointments: The board appointed Devon J. Reinert and Alyse B. Gallagher to the Manheim Township police force and Mark Lovett, of Brubaker, Connaughton, Goss and Lucarelli LLC as code compliance solicitor.

- Decline in crime: Police Chief Thomas Rudzinski said crime continues to go down and attributed the decrease to the success of programs on Facebook such as Crimewatch and Door Bell, a device that records doorbell ringers. He also attributed the decrease “to trying hard so you see police cars wherever you go.”

- Welcoming community: The board agreed to continue to resettle refugees in Manheim Township.