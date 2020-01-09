When: Council meeting, Jan. 7.
Reorganization: Michael Kurtz and Bryant Glick took their seats as new members with incumbents Don Herrington, Todd Burkhart, Terry Mohler, Patrick Morgan and John Styer. Herrington was reelected president and Burkart, vice president.
Committee appointments: The following committee appointments were made: police, Burkhart; finance, Morgan; personnel/property, Styer; streets, Mohler; water, Kurtz; wastewater, Glick.
Community representatives: Styler was appointed representative to Groff Memorial Park and Dick Fulcher, borough manager, was appointed alternate.
Other appointments: Solicitor will be Good and Harris LLP, New Holland. Engineers are Becker Engineering Inc. of Lancaster (water); Buchart-Horn Inc. of York (wastewater) and ARRO Consulting Inc. of Lancaster (streets/stormwater/planning).
Meeting schedule: Monthly meetings will be held the first Tuesday of month at 7 p.m. except Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 5:30 p.m. Workshops will be held at 7 p.m. the last Wednesday in January and April and next to last Wednesday in October.
Regular council meeting happenings: Council approved the purchase of two budgeted police vehicles from New Holland Auto Group: a 2020 Ford Explorer for $38,200 and a 2021 Dodge Charger for $40,215.