When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Oct. 6.

What happened: Residents will receive new trash and recycling containers for free, borough officials announced.

The deal: Borough Council approved an amendment to the existing contract with Eagle Disposal of PA Inc., which handles New Holland’s community waste and recycling Program. The amendment specifies Eagle Disposal as the owner of the new waste and recycling toters being distributed to residents in the program at no cost.

What’s next: Customers will receive a 95-gallon toter for waste and a 65-gallon one for recyclables in early November.

Community event: New Holland police Chief Bill Leighty reported his department will hold a shred-it event for documents from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 17, at the New Holland Community Memorial Park, 400 E. Jackson St. Police officers will collect dropped-off documents and shred them. New Holland Kiwanis Club will sell chicken barbecue at the event. Tickets for half chickens will cost $5 each and can be purchased from Kiwanis members ahead of time or after 10 a.m. the day of the event.

New police vehicle: Council approved the purchase of a new SUV from New Holland Auto Group at a cost of $34,712.