When: New Holland Council meeting, Sept. 5.

What happened: Resident Austin Sensenig questioned what council could do to reduce stormwater which sits in a swale on his property at 517 W. Broad St. after a rain.

More: He proposed connecting the pipes at each end of the swale. Engineer Brad Underkoffler from Arro Consulting Inc., Lititz, explained connecting the pipes won’t change flooding and could create more problems. He recommended cleaning out the channel and cutting out vegetation.

Quotable: “Landscaping on the property might help improve the issue. However, the plan needs approval from the borough,” said Dick Fulcher, borough manager.

Next step: Fulcher explained property owners are to maintain a clear and open stormwater swale as designed. When proposing to modify or impact a swale, the plan needs to be submitted to the borough for approval. Council member Patrick Morgan suggested Sensenig meet with Fulcher to review the borough’s process for handling stormwater issues.

Officer request: Council approved the request by New Holland police Officer John Yanarella for secondary employment as a part-time wrestling referee. Police Chief Bill Leighty said the position wouldn’t interfere with his police duties and would be done using vacation, personal or Kelly (designated day in a work schedule employee has off) time.

Library donation: Approval was given to pay $8,750, the second half of a budgeted donation, to Eastern Lancaster County Library.

Street closures: Hand-in-Hand Fire Company, Bird-in-Hand, received approval for street closings in the event of rain which would necessitate a change of location for the Bird-in-Hand events as follows: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 8 for the 5K and kids fun run and 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 9 for a half marathon from Fulton Street between South Railroad Avenue and South Custer Avenue, then south onto South Custer Avenue into Earl Township.