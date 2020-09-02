When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Sept. 1.

What happened: Borough Council recognized state Rep. Dave Zimmerman for his assistance in obtaining a $200,000 grant for a new well.

Background: The grant obtained through the Department of Community and Economic Development’s H20 PA program will help fund the construction of a new $2.5 million well in Groff Memorial Park at 121 W. Conestoga St., New Holland. The authority was one of only 16 applications from over 900 to receive the grant. Program funding was significantly reduced due to the impact of COVID-19. Construction of the well is anticipated to be completed by the end of the year.

New police officer: Chief Bill Leighty introduced Officer Kirk Wolfe who began part-time employment Sept. 1 in New Holland. Wolfe retired from Lancaster City Police Bureau and is a part-time officer with Quarryville Police Department.

Basketball court renovation: Todd O’Brien, Garden Spot alumnus and pro basketball player, received praise from council for leading a six-week project to refurbish New Holland Community Park’s basketball court. The borough recognized the following companies for stepping up to help O’Brien: Usner Excavating, Garden Spot boys basketball coaching staff, Advantage Metered Concrete, Lyons & Hohl Paving, Hock Seal Coating and Superior Line Striping.

Quotable: “The basketball court is well-used and has been enjoyed by multiple generations over decades. Todd and those who helped him did a top-notch job,” Mayor Tim Bender.

Library opens: Mike Ireland, Eastern Lancaster County treasurer announced the library will open Tuesday, Sept. 8. Plans are to be open daily except Friday and Sunday. Patrons must wear masks and follow Centers of Disease Control & Prevention guidelines. The number of people allowed in the building at one and the length of time will be limited. For hours and more information, go to elancolibrary.org.

n Special mention: Council acknowledged the retirement of Don Troupe, whose extensive service to the borough began 58 years ago. He recently worked part time as seasonal Community Memorial Park maintenance worker, from 2006-2020. Troupe was police chief from 1973-1984, a full-time officer from 1968-1973 and a part-time police officer from 1962-1968.