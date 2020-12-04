When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Dec. 1.

What happened: Three New Holland police officers were recognized for 20 years of service as follows: Troy Deshong, Wendell Metzler and John Yanarella. Borough Manager Dick Fulcher was recognized for 35 years of service.

Board actions: John Taylor was appointed to a three-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board.

Appointments: Council approved Donald Reed to a four-year term on the borough Planning Commission and accepted the resignation of Charles Kidhardt. Michael Ireland will fill the unexpired term of Kidhardt. John Richardson was recognized for 27 years of service on the civil service commission. Kidhardt will replace Richardson for a three-year term.

Library update: Mike Ireland, treasurer for the Eastern Lancaster County Library reported the library is open five days a week, six hours a day. Masks are required and visits are limited to 15 minutes. No contact pickup service is available. For more information about hours and services, call 717-354-0525 or visit elancolibrary.org. Ireland said the library was pleased to receive $16,630 from the Extraordinary Give and appreciates the $52,000 from Lancaster County commissioners. The funds from the county was part of the federal CARES Act coronavirus relief funds.

Streets purchase: Council approved the purchase of a new replacement dump truck, plow and spreader through a state bid from Transteck Inc., Harrisburg for $143,116. The borough will sell its old truck by sealed bid.