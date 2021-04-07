When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, April 6.

What happened: Pat Carr, auditor with William Koch & Associates, Wyomissing, reviewed the borough’s 2020 municipal annual audit and financial report. Carr said the financial condition of the municipality was “really good.” He complimented the borough for being debt-free. Council members and Mayor Tim Bender thanked Borough Manager Dick Fulcher and the office staff for their work resulting in positive audit.

Police contract: Council approved a new five-year (2021-25) police contract with the New Holland Police Officers Association with a 3% yearly increase for officers.

New employees: John Styer, property/personnel chair, reported the borough hired two new employees: Tyler Davis to the Water Department and Todd Heidelbaugh to Streets, Parks and Maintenance Department.

United Veterans donation: Approval was given by council for a $500 budgeted donation in support of the council’s annual Memorial Day activities.

Community event: Veterans of Foreign Wars New Holland Post #7362 will hold an open house to celebrate its 75th anniversary on Saturday, May 15. The event will run from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 755 Rancks Church Road, New Holland. The free event features food, door prizes and guest speakers including state Rep. Dave Zimmerman, New Holland Mayor Tim Bender and Pennsylvania’s VFW Commander Ronald Peters.