When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, July 5.

What happened: Police Chief Bill Leighty proudly acknowledged New Holland police Officer Brett Reifsnyder, who received the Lancaster County DUI Top Gun Award at the 30th annual DUI Awards Conference on June 14. With 33 DUI arrests, Reifsnyder had the second-highest number out of the eight officers receiving awards. New Holland Police Department covers New Holland and Earl Township.

Quotable: “Officer Reifsnyder did a fantastic job making DUI arrests. His actions reflect Chief Leighty’s leadership and the team of officers who work together to serve our community,” Mayor Tim Bender said.

Appointment: Council appointed Anthony Bender to fill the unexpired term of Wilbur Horning on the Civil Service Commission, which ends December 2024. Horning’s resignation, due to moving out of the borough, was accepted with regret by council. He served on the commission for four years.

National Night Out: Reifsnyder reported the event to raise community police awareness will take place Tuesday, Aug. 2. Council granted permission to offer door prizes of T-shirts with a flag on front and “I support the New Holland Police” on back and yard signs with the New Holland police patch and the words “We support the New Holland Police.” The event is funded by donations.

Resolution approval: Council approved the annual state Department of Transportation snow and ice removal agreement for 2022-23. The borough will be paid $9,114.72 to remove snow and ice on Main Street from Western Avenue, east to Ranck Road.

Truck replacement: Council authorized ordering a new Ford F150 pickup truck from New Holland Auto Group to be used by the borough water department to replace a 2008 one. No cost will be available until late August or early September.

Street closing: East Main Street from Brimmer Avenue to Kinzer Avenue will be closed from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7, for Garden Spot Fire Rescue Car Show and Cruise, which was canceled June 12 due to rain.