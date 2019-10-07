- When: Council meeting, Oct. 1.

- What happened: Mayor Tim Bender awarded Josh Bitner his police detective badge. The borough police committee had requested to publicly acknowledge Bitner’s promotion during the meeting.

- Background: Bitner officially assumed the detective position July 15, but the position had been open since Jan. 1, 2018, when Jonathan Heisse, former lieutenant detective, became a magisterial district judge. An extensive 18-month selection process, administered by police Chief Bill Leighty, offered three New Holland officer candidates an opportunity to pursue the position. Each received a six-month term serving as detective involved in criminal investigations and prosecutions. Bitner joined the police department March 15, 2013.

- Quotable: “Josh worked hard and proved himself to be the best person to fill the position. He will do a good job serving the community,” Leighty said.