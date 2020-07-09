When: Earl supervisors meeting, July 6.

Police program: New Holland Police Department, which serves Earl Township, is partnering with other police departments in the Blueprints for Addiction Recovery Lancaster program that gives addicts a second chance, instead of being arrested for minor drug offense, if they seek treatment, Chief Bill Leighty told the supervisors. The program, for which New Holland police officers received training, is an offshoot of the Second Chance PA program.

How program works: Officers contact specialists at Blueprints who meet with a person struggling with addiction and get them into treatment. Former addicts themselves, these specialists understand the person’s inability to control their substance abuse and can guide them to get help. Leighty emphasized the person has to truly want to change.

Quotable: “Drugs are so powerful today. A wrong choice to try a drug can lead to a life struggle to survive. Our job as police officers is to serve and protect life. Being part of the Second Chance program gives us an opportunity to make a difference to help addicts get clean and become productive members of society,” Leighty said.

Background: Leighty learned about the program at a police chiefs association meeting, and he was encouraged with the results. He then met with Chris Dreisbach, Blueprints CEO, before the department joined the program.