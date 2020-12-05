When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Dec. 3.

What happened: Borough property owners will not see an increase in real estate taxes in 2021. Council approved a budget which keeps the tax rate the same as this year at 3.25 mills. A property assessed at $100,000 will see the same tax bill amount as 2020 of $325.00.

Budget plan: The budget shows revenues of $8,295,210 and expenses at $8,169,371 with a surplus of $125,839. Due to COVID-19, earned income tax is estimated to drop almost 4% from $680,000 to $654,000.

The spending plan: Funding for the New Holland Police Department increased 1% from 2020 will cost $1,944,353. Major expenses include $27,000 for police cruiser replacement; $20,000 for detective’s vehicle replacement; and $143,428 dump truck, plow and spreader. Total health care costs total $909,000; pensions $406,379; and liability insurance $251,260. Donations to community organizations are $36,690 to Garden Spot Fire Rescue plus $284,790, which is the borough’s one-time 33% municipal payment toward the purchase of three Pierce Enforcer Engines; and $18,000 to the Eastern Lancaster County Library.

Street improvements: Street overlay work will cost $122,551 and includes: Conestoga Street from North Custer Avenue east to North Roberts Avenue; South Kinzer Avenue from the railroad tracks south to the borough line; Jackson Street from South Railroad Avenue west 400 feet; and Hemlock Lane cul-de-sac beginning at Mentzer Avenue.