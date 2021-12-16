When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Dec. 7.

What happened: Council adopted a budget for 2022 with no real estate tax hike.

What it means: The tax rate remains at 3.25 mills, which equates to $325 for a property assessed at $100,000. Total expenses are projected at $8.80 million, with revenues at $9.98 million, leaving a proposed $1.17 million year-end balance.

Spending plan: Police services provided by New Holland Police Department account for the highest expense at $2.1 million. Health care costs are budgeted at $880,000; pensions $407,524; and liability insurance $251,800. Community organization donations include $38,068 to Garden Spot Fire Rescue, an increase of 3% over 2021; and $33,000 toward the second lease/purchase agreement used to pay for the new Pierce Enforcer fire engines. Eastern Lancaster County Library will receive $18,500, an increase of $500 over 2021. The borough’s remaining payment of $285,956 from the federal COVID-19 relief program has been designated for the water supply well construction costs.

Street improvements: Street overlay work will cost $101,382 and includes: East Conestoga Street from North Roberts Avenue east to North Railroad Avenue; the Redwood Lane cul-de-sac; the Pine Lane cul-de-sac; and the Cottonwood Lane cul-de-sac.

Stormwater analysis: Darrell Becker, engineer from Lititz-based ARRO Consulting Inc., presented a comprehensive report with handouts to over a dozen attendees about the borough's existing storm sewer system, mainly in the northwest section of the borough. The information showed pipe capacity for different storm severity, plus pipe conditions. Property owners from the 500 block of West Conestoga Street requested the study at the September meeting due to frustration with significant storm flooding on Sept. 22 and Aug. 1, as well as in the past.

Next step: Following a question-and-answer session, council took action to direct Becker and Borough Manager Dick Fulcher to provide a cost analysis to replace the old 30-inch pipe with a plastic interior pipe between 539 and 543 W. Conestoga St.; possible need for new street inlets; and a program to replace downspouts for roof water to flow in yards rather than onto the street in the 500 blocks of West Broad and West Conestoga streets and Westfield Drive. A stormwater study will also be done in front of 218 Mentzer Drive.

Appointments: Charlene Richardson was appointed to a 3-year term to borough Zoning Hearing Board; Bill Kassinger and Josh Stauffer to a 4-year term to the borough Planning Commission; and Ernie Orr to a 5-year term to the Borough Authority.

Employee recognition: Council acknowledged the following for years of service: Robin Parker, financial assistant/accounts supervisor, 35 years; James Hartranft, assistant water department supervisor, 20 years; Sgt. Mark Willwerth, police department officer, 15 years.