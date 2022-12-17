When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Dec. 6

What happened: Council adopted the 2023 budget, keeping the same real estate tax rate at 3.25 mills as the past three years. Property owners with an assessed tax bill of $100,000 will continue to pay $325.

The numbers: The borough budget reveals revenues at $10.58 million and expenses to be $9.94 million, providing a year-end balance of $646,014.

Police services: Policing provided by New Holland Police Department will cost $2,399,505, an increase of 14.48% over $2,095,916 in 2022. Major capital expenses in the police department include the following: replacement of one police vehicle, $48,500; radios, $38,302; conversion of 40-caliber handguns to 9 mm, $25,500; and updating the computer system, $24,000.

Other costs: Borough health care is projected to cost $910,000; pensions, $524,642; and liability insurance, $244,872. Community organization allocations are set at $36,122 to Garden Spot Fire Rescue operations plus $52,054 toward a new engine lease-purchase; $17,500 to the Eastern Lancaster County Library, a $500 increase over 2022; and $500 to the United Veterans Council toward its Memorial Day activities.

Street improvements: Street overlay work will cost $97,940 and includes West Conestoga Street, and Aspen and Hawthorn streets in Ashlea Village. Fees for the community trash program will remain the same at $285 yearly with $10 discount if prepaid by January 2023. Water rates are under review for an anticipated increase in 2023.

Appointments: Kenneth C. Wright to the Zoning Hearing Board for a three-year term (2023-25); Jeffrey L. Lyons as alternate to Zoning Hearing Board for two-year term (2023-24); Harry Klinger to the Civil Service Commission for a six-year term (2023-29); and Robert Johnson to the Borough Authority for a five-year term (2023-28).

Recognition: Council recognized two long-term employees — Jason Bagnato for 20 years, two-years as current assistant supervisor in Streets, Parks, Maintenance Department and 10 years as a department employee; and police Officer James Young for 20 years in the New Holland Police Department.

Walking path named: On the recommendation of the Community Memorial Park Board, council approved naming the new 575-foot park walking path connector from South Kinzer Avenue to preexisting walkways for Stephen W. Loewen. Loewen has served on the park board for over 30 years. The project, which included additional work on 375 feet of existing walkway, cost $19,000 with $15,000 funded by the park board.

Quotable: “The longtime service Steve has given to the park board is appreciated, and I’m glad we can honor him in this manner,” Mayor Tim Bender said.

Water rate increase: Council approved an ordinance to raise water rates 15% over a three-year phased cycle of 5% each year starting Dec. 1. The last increase was in 2017. The base rate of $10 remains the same with each 1,000 gallons of water used raised from $4.07 to $4.28 year one; to $4.50 year two; and to $4.73 year three.

Grant request: Approval to apply for an H20 Water Supply and Sewer Grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority was approved by council. The grant for $562,024 will fund 50% of the estimated project cost of $1,124,048 to be used for the Locust Street Water Line Replacement Project.

Bid award: The disposal of biosolids material was awarded to Denali Water Solutions, of Douglasville, for $27.27 per wet ton for a three-year contract.