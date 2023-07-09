When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, July 3.

What happened: Council recognized Tina Myers, wastewater department supervisor, for receiving the Water Environment Federation William D. Hatfield Award. Presented by the Pennsylvania Water Environment Association at a program on June 19 at Hershey, the award is for Outstanding Performance and Professionalism in the Operation of a Wastewater Treatment Facility.

Quotable: “Tina’s dedication to the wastewater operation reflects well on her and the borough,” said Borough Manager Dick Fulcher.

National Night Out: Police Chief Bill Leighty reported National Night Out will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at the New Holland Community Memorial Park. The community police awareness event includes free food and a T-shirt drawing. The shirt features the National Night Out logo and NHPD Strong. Donations fund the event.

Police body cameras: Council approved the use of body cameras for the police department purchased through a $118,987 grant from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. Along with funding Axon body cameras for all officers, the grant also covers camera system replacements in all police vehicles.

Hiring new police officers: Council approved the police department request for the PA Civil Service Commission to begin the process for police officer candidates. Currently, there are 15 full-time and three part-time officers. Leighty said the department could use three additional ones.

Eagle Disposal update: Andrew Casey, Eagle Disposal manager, assured council that the company now has staff backup with the hiring of seven new drivers plus other company employees across the country willing to help out in a shortage. Eagle is owned by Waste Connections, The Woodlands, Texas. Casey noted on July 1, Eagle moved its waste management services from East Earl to Honey Brook.