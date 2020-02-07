When: Council meeting, Feb. 4.
What happened: Council recognized Jacob Musser for his 35-years on the Borough Authority, 25 years as chairperson. Council appointed Lino Vescovich to a 5-year term to fill the vacancy left by Musser.
Annual report: Fire Chief Darryl Keiser reported on Garden Spot Fire Rescue activity for 2019. The department responded to 428 incidents with 64 fire calls and 48 EMS calls for accidents with injuries. Property value saved was $5,268,500, while losses totaled $2,250,500. Keiser announced the department’s new training site is on Reservoir Road in East Earl Township. He expressed regret at losing two longtime members who died in 2019 — Ernest Kuenzli and Glenn Eberly. Together the two contributed over 100 years of volunteer service.
Day camp: Kids ages 12 to 14 are invited to attend a day camp hosted by the fire department June 22-26 at the new training facility on Reservoir Road, East Earl. The fire department will have an open house 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 24 at the main fire station, 339 E. Main St., New Holland.
Street closings: East Jackson Street between South Kinzer Avenue and Ranck Road from 8:15 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, for the Farmer’s 5K sponsored by Garden Spot High School Cross Country Boosters; Main Street between Brimmer Avenue and Kinzer Avenue from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 14, for Garden Spot Fire Rescue’s Annual Car Cruise.