When: New Holland Borough council meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: Resident John Taylor questioned council about ongoing problems with Eagle Disposal regarding trash and recycle service. President Don Herrington said the borough has had “acceptable service” with trash pickup a day or two late compared to other municipalities with delays of weeks.

The contract: Council Vice President Patrick Morgan said the current contract states Eagle has 48 hours to pick up trash and recycle and has not exceeded those terms. The contract is in effect for two more years. Residents can cancel service through the community trash program, but cost for another hauler could be significantly higher.

Detective recognized: New Holland Police Chief Bill Leighty reported Det. Josh Bittner participated in an investigation conducted by FBI Detroit, Grand Rapids Office; Homeland Security Investigations of New Orleans, Louisiana; and the Lake County, Michigan, sheriff’s office. The investigation led to a federal grand jury indictment of seven individuals involved in a conspiracy to steal $11 million from 50 victims in West Michigan and around the country, including one in the New Holland Police Department jurisdiction. Most of the victims were elderly.

Quotable: “Josh works tirelessly on behalf of victims of crime. This is just another example of his dedication to his profession,” Leighty said.

Police hire approval: Council approved the hiring of Heather Halstead as a part-time police officer. She served 23 years with the Lancaster City Police Bureau.

State road winter maintenance: The 2023-24 municipal snow/ice removal agreement with the state Department of Transportation was approved by council for 7.7 borough miles at a cost of $9,794.24.

Library award: Eastern Lancaster County Library in new Holland received a silver star designation through participation in the PA Forward program, a statewide initiative of the Pennsylvania Library Association. The initiative encourages libraries to offer high quality programs, services and collections that foster development of basic literacy, information literacy, civic and social literacy, health literacy and financial literacy.