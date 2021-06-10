When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, June 1.

What happened: Life in New Holland is getting back to normal in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as Borough Council heard about plans to reopen the outdoor pool for the season, approved shutting down the streets for the fair and parade, and announced the opening of the public library to full capacity.

Pool: John Styer, property committee chair, reported the New Holland Community Pool opened Saturday, June 5. While some pools are experiencing life guard shortages, Styer said it wasn’t a problem for the New Holland pool. Nor was there difficulty getting chorine amid a shortage caused by a fire at a chemical plant and a construction boom of backyard pools.

Group rate new this season: New for the 2021 season is a season group rate of $250 for six or less people who do not need to be of the same household. The group could include grandparents, babysitters or friends of the family.

Farmers fair: Mike Kurtz, streets committee chair, requested street closings for the New Holland Fair and Parade, which council approved.

Fair: The fair runs Tuesday, Sept. 28, through Sunday, Oct. 3. Street closures include Main Street from Railroad Avenue to Custer Avenue; North Roberts Avenue to Broad Street; South Roberts Avenue and Franklin Street between South Roberts, east to south Railroad Avenue.

Parade: The parade route will be closed 6-10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, and includes Jackson Street from Ranck Road, west to South Custer; north to Broad Street; east to north Railroad; south to Main Street; and east to Kinzer Avenue.

Quotable: “Having the fair this year makes us hopeful things are getting back to normal,” Mayor Tim Bender said.

Library open: Mike Ireland, Eastern Lancaster County Library board treasurer, told council the library is open with normal capacity. Hours are: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear masks if not fully vaccinated.