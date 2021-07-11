When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, July 6.

What happened: Borough Council authorized $571,000 in pandemic relief funds to be used toward the cost of a new well.

Background: The federal funds are being distributed to local governments through the American Rescue Plan Act to speed up recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Councilman Patrick Morgan explained the funds received over a two-year period can be used as follows: support public health expenditures; address negative economic impacts caused by public health emergency; replace lost public sector review; provide premium pay for essential workers; and invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

Quotable: “This funding will reduce the need for the water authority to temporarily borrow from other in-house funds as previously planned to avoid outside debt,” said Dick Fulcher, borough manager.

Background: The new $2.5 million well at 121 Conestoga St. will be operational by Nov. 21. The well will be capable of pumping one million gallons a day, making it one of the largest wells in Lancaster County. The Cletus H. Stone Jr. Building, which houses the new well, is named after the man who supervised New Holland Water Department for 25 years until his retirement in May. New Holland Borough Authority also received a $200,000 water grant toward the well cost from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Trash reimbursement: Borough Council approved the request by Eagle Disposal to reimburse the waste management company $124 a week for extra time and cost to haul waste to Lancaster Waste-to-Energy facility in Bainbridge while Lancaster Solid Waste Management Authority makes repairs at its Lancaster Transfer Station.