When: New Holland council meeting, Jan. 4.

What happened: Todd Burkhart, Bryant Glick, Mike Martin and Patrick Morgan, who were sworn in on Jan. 3, took their seats with incumbents Don Herrington, Michael Kurtz and John Styer during the borough’s reorganization. Herrington and Burkhart were reelected president and vice president.

Contractors: Borough Council appointed Good and Harris LLP, solicitor; Becker Engineering Inc., water engineer; Burkhart-Horn Inc., wastewater enginer; ARRO Consulting Inc., streets/stormwater/planning engineer.

Meeting schedule: Council meets regularly the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m., except Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 5:30 p.m. Workshops are held at 7 p.m. the last Tuesday of April and October.

Kudos: Police Chief Bill Leighty expressed being proud of Det. Josh Bittner for his hours and dedication to solve the Aug. 31 homicide in New Holland. Bittner’s hard work resulted in an arrest Dec. 22, Leighty said.

Quotable: “Josh’s effort was a true testimony of his commitment to this community. I’m proud to have him on my team and our community should be proud to have his service,” Leighty said.

Big vehicle ordinance: Council voted to amend the New Holland Borough Code to regulate operating trucks and commercial vehicles greater than 20,000 pounds, along with parking of commercial vehicles greater than 16,500 pounds, on borough streets.

Ordinance questioned: Before council adopted the ordinance, Earl Township resident Robert Winegardner, questioned the legality of it. Winegardner said he thought the borough code requires a traffic study be done by an engineer before the law can be changed. Borough Manager Dick Fulcher, council members Burkhart and Morgan, along with police Chief Leighty, all confirmed the legality of the ordinance not requiring an engineer study.

Streets: Council approved the following schedule of street closures: Saturday, Dec. 3, noon to 5 p.m., Main Street from Railroad Avenue west to Custer Avenue, and a portion of North Roberts Avenue from Main Street north to Towne Centre Lane, and South Roberts Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for Christmas on Main by New Holland Business Association; Saturday, April 9, 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., East Jackson Street., from South Kinzer Ave., east to Ranck Road for Garden Spot High School Cross Country Team Farmers 5K.