When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, March 7.

What happened: Council accepted the resignation of Vice President Todd Burkhart, a longtime member who served over 18 years. Burkhart’s reason for resigning, in his words, was because of a “difference of opinion with council.” He gave no further comment. Harry Klinger was appointed to serve Burkhart’s remaining term, which ends December 2024. Klinger served on council November 2020 to December 2021, having been appointed to fill the remaining term of Terry Mohler, who relocated to Delaware.

Quotable: “We’re sorry Todd is leaving after 18 years. He served the council well, and we honor his choice,” said Council President Don Herrington.

Ambulance report: New Holland Ambulance Association Chief Darrell Fisher presented the 2022 annual report. Three ambulances are in service 24/7 between the New Holland and Leola stations. In 2022, they responded to 3,633 emergency calls. Thursday and Friday were the busiest shifts. Six full-time paid day staff work with 118 active volunteer emergency medical technicians, advanced medical technicians and paramedics. From 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. and weekends, the service is operated by the volunteers. Fisher is proud of the association being one of a few offering an EMT Program in the county.

Police staff: Angie Jones began a part-time position Feb. 21 as an aide to Lisa Gehr, police department administrative assistant. She worked for Lancaster City Bureau of Police for 10 years as Criminal Investigations Department and Special Investigations Unit administrative assistant followed by work as a crime analyst. Gehr will focus on the two-year department accreditation program, which began Jan. 1 and ends January 2025. Council accepted a $159,450 grant under the Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing Services program, which provides funding needed over a two-year period for department accreditation by the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association. It will pay Gehr’s salary, software and equipment to complete the accreditation.

Garden Spot Fire Rescue: Fire Chief Darryl Keiser from Garden Spot Fire Rescue presented council members with a Challenge Coin commemorative of the 10-year merger of Liberty Fire Company and Blue Ball Fire Company in 2013 to become Garden Spot Fire Rescue. The coin features the Garden Spot Fire Rescue patch plus ones from the former two companies along with the Garden Spot Fire Rescue three core values: preparation, service and professionalism.

Request approved: A request by police Officer Kirk Wolfe, who serves as Eastern Lancaster County School District school resource officer, to coach the Elanco junior varsity boys baseball team on his own time was approved by council.

Other business: New Enterprise Stone and Lime, New Holland, was awarded the 2023 bid for borough street repaving at a cost of $86,223.06. Also, East Jackson Street between South Kinzer Avenue to Park Avenue will be closed 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9, for New Holland Band Antique Car Show. Council approved $8,750 — half of its 2023 contribution — to Eastern Lancaster County Library.