When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, July 7.

What happened: Borough Council reviewed attendance and precautions to protect patrons of the New Holland Community Memorial Pool amid the COVID-19 pandemic. As anticipated, pool manager Leo Ward told council the pool is drawing people from other parts of Lancaster County because it is one of a limited number of pools open for the season, he said. Following state regulations to operate at 50% capacity, or 313 persons, the pool had to limit swimmers on two separate days. Those with pool memberships have priority over nonmembers.

Background: The pool at 400 E. Jackson St. opened June 6 and follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People must wear masks upon entering and leaving, as well as inside the pool building. Safe distancing is practiced on pool grounds; hand sanitizer is accessible. Ward said a new automatic chemical system has been installed on the baby pool, while the main pool has had one for eight years.

Quotable: “We’re busy and things are going fairly well. Nonmembers understood when we reached our capacity and were turned away. There is a benefit to buying a pool membership,” Ward said.

Library to open: Eastern Lancaster County Library trustee and treasurer, Mike Ireland, reported the library at 11 Chestnut Drive expects to open its doors by appointment starting July 16. Patrons can call the library to make an appointment at 717-354-0525, or go to elancolibrary.org. A contactless and self-pickup system began June 15. CDC guidelines will be followed with masks required and safe distancing. Library computers will not be available for use.