When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Feb. 2.

What happened: Councilman Harry Klinger gave special recognition to the New Holland Streets, Parks and Maintenance Department for the good job plowing the streets during the recent two-day snow storm.

Annual fire company report: Fire Chief Darryl Keiser reported on Garden Spot Fire Rescue activity for 2020. The department responded to 426 incidents. Property saved totaled $6,191,800; losses, $706,200. Fires accounted for the most calls (48) with vehicle accidents with rescue second (33), 15 less than 2019. Keiser suspected there were less accidents due to a reduced number of vehicles on the road during the pandemic lockdown. Most calls were received on Fridays. Incidents by hour took place most often between 5 and 6 p.m. (33).

Fire engine update: Delivery of three new fire engines, Keiser said, has been delayed until mid or late summer. The engines being replaced have been posted for sale with the two 25-year-old ones at $25,000 to $30,000; and the 15-year-old at $175,000.

Community dedication: Keiser said plans are to hold a community dedication for the new fire engines on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Quotable: “The new engines belong to the residents of our community. And the fire company serves as stewards of the equipment we use to protect the public,” Keiser said.

Street closings: Council gave approval to Garden Spot Fire Rescue to close Main Street from Brimmer Avenue east to Kinzer Avenue for a car show/cruise on Sunday, June 13, from noon to 5 p.m. Also, New Holland Sales Stables was given approval to close Fulton Street between South Custer Avenue and South Railroad Avenue for a special horse sale all day on Friday, July 2.