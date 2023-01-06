When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Jan. 3.

What happened: Council praised a police officer for obtaining a $119,000 grant, approved two procedural resolutions, allowed use of its chambers, updated a personnel handbook and approved a temporary street closure.

State grant: Police Chief Bill Leighty reported Officer Derek Kanuck obtained a Local Law Enforcement Support Grant of $119,136 for the police department. He said the grant, from the Office of Justice Programs of Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, will be used for evidence collection and accountability, the department’s closed-circuit television, in-car cameras and possibly body-worn cameras.

Quotable: “We appreciate the efforts of Officer Kanuck in attaining the grant for the police department,” said council member Patrick Morgan.

Resolutions: Council approved two procedural resolutions that must be passed annually: recognizing that full-time New Holland officers, under their collective bargaining agreement, dedicate 5% of their salaries to the police pension plan funded by the borough; and allowing borough fire police to participate in nonemergency events during 2023, such as parades, community and school events and work with the Lancaster County Fire Police Task Force.

Park board meetings: Approval was given to the New Holland Community Memorial Park Board to use council chambers for 2023 meetings.

Street closing: Saturday, April 15, 8:15 a.m. to 11 a.m., East Jackson Street between South Kinzer Avenue and Ranck Road will be closed for Garden Spot Cross Country Booster Club.

Personnel handbook: Council adopted an updated nonuniform personnel handbook to meet current municipal personnel practices and court rulings.

What’s next: Council will reconvene on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 8 a.m. to consider Leighty’s recommendation on hiring probationary officers Kanuck and Shannon McCorkle.