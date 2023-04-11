When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, April 4.

What happened: Council addressed the problem of unruly behavior said to be occurring at the basketball court in the New Holland Community Park.

The problem: Borough Manager Dick Fulcher said crowds of youth and older teens are creating problems at the basketball court which include: excessive noise, foul language, and trash and materials left behind following use. Fulcher said many residents are now afraid to use the walkway paths near the court.

Potential solution: A sign will be installed listing the problems and stating: “If these problems continue, the basketball court area will be considered for other uses.”

Quotable: “We are hopeful the sign will result in an improved situation at the basketball court,” Fulcher said.

Railroad crossings: Resident Tom Plank questioned the status of railroad grade crossing projects being done by Norfolk Southern Railway in the borough. The project is part of the Pennsylvania State Rail Plan that is assessing the condition of the freight railway system and identifying the need for improvements. In New Holland Borough, the plan calls for additional warning lights and arms at railroad crossings. Fulcher explained the work is being done on the railway’s schedule, and he anticipates the work to be done by next spring.

Rail crossings listed: Borough crossings in the plan include the following: South Hoover, Brubaker, South Custer, South Railroad and Brimmer avenues. Diller Avenue was completed last fall. Kinzer and Ranck avenue crossings are not included and will remain posted with existing yield signs.

Audit report: The borough received a clean bill of health for its handling of finances last year. Patrick Carr, an accountant from William G. Koch & Associates, Wyomissing, presented the borough’s 16-page annual audit and financial report for 2022. He credited the borough for having no debt; very good internal control; and experienced personnel for their knowledge of operations.

Council election: Patrick Morgan was unanimously elected as vice president to complete term of Todd Burkhart who resigned from council.

Up next: Mayor Tim Bender read a proclamation to recognize the 20th anniversary of the New Holland Business Association at the organization’s April 18 Spring Networking Breakfast. Also, council approved a $500 to the United Veteran’s Council of New Holland for the annual Memorial Day Pilgrimage to Eastern Lancaster County cemeteries on Monday, May 29.

Community events and street closings: The Summer Arts Association Fiddler’s Picnic will be on Monday, Sept. 4, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., closing East Jackson Street from South Kinzer Avenue east to Park Avenue. The New Holland Farmers Fair will close the following streets beginning at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3, continuing through 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8: Main Street between Custer Avenue and Railroad Avenue; South Roberts and North Roberts from Main Street north to Broad Street; Franklin Street from South Roberts Avenue east to South Railroad Avenue. The fair parade will close streets from 6 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 4, including Jackson Street from Ranck Avenue west to South Custer Avenue, then north to Broad Street, east to North Railroad Avenue, south to Main Street and east to Kinzer Avenue.

Meeting date change: The July council meeting was rescheduled from Wednesday, July 5, to Monday, July 3.