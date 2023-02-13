When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Feb. 7.

What happened: Fire Chief Darryl Keiser presented Garden Spot Fire Rescue’s 2022 report of activities. Keiser reported 473 incidents, citing highest calls (58) for building fires and vehicle accidents (50). Fire loss totaled $10.04 million with property saved $1 million. Friday was the most active day for calls, and 5 p.m. the busiest time. The extensive report distributed to council included a listing of 116 firefighter volunteers, including the chief, with total calls attended ranging from 1 to 186. Keiser noted this year marks the 10th anniversary of the merger between Liberty Fire Company, New Holland and Blue Ball Fire Company to form Garden Spot Fire Rescue in 2013.

Quotable: “It’s an honor to be part of this fire department which continues to practice our three core values: preparation, service and professionalism,” said Keiser.

Grant request: Council adopted a revised resolution for a water program grant from the Commonwealth Financing Authority for $746,508 toward the estimated project cost of $1.12 million for the Locust Street water line replacement project. The revision was due to the state reduction of the local match requirement from $562,024 (50%) to $373,255 (33%).

Street closings: Streets will be closed for the following events: East Main Street from Brimmer Avenue east to Kinzer Avenue, from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, June 17, for Garden Sport Fire Rescue car show/cruise; Fulton Street between South Railroad Avenue and South Custer Avenue, daytime hours Friday, July 7, for New Holland Sales Stables’ special horse sale; Main Street from Railroad Avenue west to Custer Avenue and portion of North Roberts Avenue from Main Street north to Towne Centre Lane, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., plus South Roberts Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, for New Holland Business Association’s Christmas on Main.