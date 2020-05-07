When: New Holland council meeting, May 5.

What happened: Borough Council discussed flexible plans to open the New Holland Community Memorial Pool on Saturday, June 6, subject to change based on rules set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Council met in person except for one member who joined by conference call. Meetings are open to the public with social distancing and masks worn. The office is closed but accepts phone calls and items by mail or borough drop box.

Pool details: Pool membership applications are available on the borough website, and May 20 is the deadline for the $10 discount. There are no current plans for group swim lessons.

Ambulance donation: Council agreed to donate New Holland Police Department’s 2014 Ford Explorer to the New Holland Ambulance Association.

Railroad crossing safety: Council adopted a resolution to authorize the state Department of Transporation to apply to the Public Utility Commission to fund safety improvements at railroad crossings in the borough at South Hoover Avenue, Brubaker Avenue, South Custer Avenue and South Railroad Avenue.

Parade of seniors: Council approved a vehicle parade request for 2020 Garden Spot High School graduates at 11 a.m. Friday, May 29, to travel east from the New Holland Shopping Center parking lot on West Main Street to North Ranck Road, then Grandview Road to the high school. Parents, class advisers and students requested permission for the parade to celebrate the 251 graduating students. Mayor Tim Bender asked that people not make the parade a group gathering, following CDC rules.

Quotable: “We ask students to obey all traffic laws safely seated in vehicles and wearing seat belts,” said Todd Burkhart, police committee chair.