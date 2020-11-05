When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Nov. 3.

What happened: Borough Council approved a preliminary budget for 2021 with no increase in the real estate tax rate. The 2021 rate remains at 3.25 mills. The 2021 tax bill for a property assessed at $100,000 would be $325 the same as 2020.

What it means: The budget lists $8,169,371 in total expenses with revenues projected at $8,295,210 creating a surplus of $125,839. Earned income tax is estimated to drop almost 4% from $680,000 to $654,000 due to COVID-19.

The spending plan: Police services provided by New Holland Police Department are $1,944,353, a 1% increase over 2020. Major capital expenses include $27,000 for police cruiser replacement; $20,000 for detective’s vehicle replacement; and $143,428 dump truck, plow and spreader. Total health care costs total $909,000; pensions $406,379; and liability insurance $251,260. Donations to community organizations are $36,690 to Garden Spot Fire Rescue plus $284,790 which is the borough’s one-time 33% municipal payment toward the purchase of three Pierce Enforcer engines; and $18,000 to the Eastern Lancaster County Library.

Street improvements: Total cost for street overlay work is $122,551 and includes: Conestoga Street from North Custer Avenue east to North Roberts Avenue; South Kinzer Avenue from the railroad tracks south to the borough line; Jackson Street from South Railroad west 400 feet; and Hemlock Lane cul de sac beginning at Mentzer Avenue.

What’s next: The budget is scheduled for adoption at noon Dec. 3.

Big anniversary: State Rep. Dave Zimmerman presented council with a citation from the House of Representatives in recognition of New Holland celebrating being incorporated for 125 years as a borough on April 20, 1895.

Volunteer recognition: Council recognized the following New Holland Community Memorial Park volunteers: Pat Blair, park cleanup; Jim Boose, playground equipment inspection; Showcase Lawn Works, maintenance of the Ed Sprecher Memorial; Clean Energy Maintenance Inc., Timbers Playground upkeep; and the park board for capital needs support. Council also recognized Groff Park volunteer Jim Bailey for upkeep and Showcase Lawn Works for maintenance of the Town Centre Green.

Council seat: Council accepted the resignation of Terry Mohler who served for seven years due to his relocating to Delaware. Council appointed Harry Klinger to serve Mohler’s term expiring December 2021.