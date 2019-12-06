When: Council meeting, Dec. 3.
What happened: Council recognized employees for significant years of service as follows: 45 years, Clete Stone, water department; 35 years, Janet Hagey, police department; 30 years, Kevin Hoshour, wastewater department; 20 years, Michael Zimmerman, police department; 15 years, Jed Custer, police department, Kevin Leed, wastewater department, and Paula Walsh, administrative assistant/receptionist.
Appointments: Council appointed Kenneth C. Wright to the Zoning Hearing Board for a three-year term. Other appointments were: Charles F. Kidhardt and James S. Bailey for four-year terms to the Planning Commission; and Jacob W. Musser and Michael H. Kurtz for five-year terms to the New Holland Borough Authority, which administers public water and sewer.