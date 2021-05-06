When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, May 4.

What happened: Council recognized Clete Stone for 47 years of employment with the borough from May 1974 to May 2021. He will retire Friday, May 7, as supervisor of the New Holland Water Department, a position held for 25 years.

Honors: In recognition of Stone’s service, council is dedicating the new Groff Park water well under construction at Railroad Avenue and Conestoga Street in Stone’s honor. The plaque on the well building will identify it as The Cletus H. Stone Jr. Building. Council members praised Stone’s work ethic and leadership.

New well: Jeff Bologa of Becker Engineering LLC, Lancaster, showed an artist’s rendition of the new well building. Bologa said it is the fifth well to be built in the borough and will likely be in operation by November. The other wells are located as follows: Well No. 1 and Well No. 2 — Hoover Avenue, built in the 1950s; Well No. 3 — Custer Avenue, built in 1996; Well No. 4 — Jackson Street, built in 2002.

Quotable: “The new well is one of the largest in the county capable of pumping a million gallons a day. It will put New Holland in the top five municipalities with available public water supply,” Bologa said.

Vehicle replacement: Council approved the $17,896 purchase of a 2018 Subaru Legacy from New Holland Auto Group for the police department to replace a 2009 Ford.

Remembering Officer Metzler: Todd Burkhart, police committee chair, requested a moment of silence to remember Police Officer Wendell Metzler who died April 21 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was a 20-year member of the New Holland Police Department.