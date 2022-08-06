When: New Holland Borough Council meeting, Aug. 2.

What happened: Andrew Tuleya, consulting engineer from Arro Consulting Inc. in Lititz, gave a brief update of amendments to the stormwater ordinance required by Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection for compliance with the municipal separate stormwater system.

Details: Amendments to the ordinance include identifying inspection requirements for new development and redevelopment of private basins or swales. The borough will continue to do inspections and notify owners of results and any needed corrections. The amendments also clarify definitions in the existing ordinance along with addition of required new ones. Council authorized Tuleya and borough solicitor Brad Harris to proceed with the amendments to the ordinance.

Zoning violations: Harris was authorized to proceed with legal action against a property owner in the 500 block of East Jackson Street for accumulating an excessive collection of outdoor debris and using the driveway for commercial vehicles; and owners on Hiester Avenue for operating an Airbnb, which is not permitted in borough residential areas.

Quotable: “None of the property owners showed any interest in voluntarily correcting their violations before legal action was taken,” Borough Manager Dick Fulcher said.

Recognition: Council recognized resident Lino Vescovich who volunteered to serve on the Eastern Lancaster County Library board to meet state requirements.

Street closing: Residents were granted permission to close Hiester Avenue from Warren Street south to State Street for a neighborhood block party from 2-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25.